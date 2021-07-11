Playcent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $261,496.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $1.42 million and $261,496.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

