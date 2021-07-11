Piper Sandler Upgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to “Neutral”

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.87 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

