Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,500 iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $409.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

