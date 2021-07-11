Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $105,000 Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

OUST stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

