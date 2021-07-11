Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $124,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

RPT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

