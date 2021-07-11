Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,000 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Xperi by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPER opened at $20.54 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

