Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,200 Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,946,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $899.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

