Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,244 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 292.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $268.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.26. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $273.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.23, a P/E/G ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

