Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $138.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

