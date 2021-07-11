Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 535 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

