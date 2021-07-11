Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,162 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $111.07 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

