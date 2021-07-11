Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Sells $1,486,600.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLL opened at $71.05 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

