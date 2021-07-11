PIBBLE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,458.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $33,458.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00902366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

