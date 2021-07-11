Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells $51,880.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

