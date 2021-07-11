Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

