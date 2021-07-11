Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $940,792.21 and $5,265.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

