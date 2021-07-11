Pete Godbole Purchases 1,400 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMAR opened at $74.93 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

