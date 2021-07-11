People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 317,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,361,910 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

