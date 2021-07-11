Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of PNR opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

