Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 85,802 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,802 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 3.4% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.54% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $151,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Shares of ODFL opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

