Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $113.08 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,688 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.41% of Ball worth $113,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.79 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

