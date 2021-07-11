Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,697 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $125,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

APH opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

