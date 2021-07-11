Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 412,422 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $838,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,840 shares of company stock worth $969,225. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

