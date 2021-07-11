Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.57

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 27586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

