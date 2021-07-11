PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $322.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

PayPal stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.86. PayPal has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

