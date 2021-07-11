Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives $30.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

