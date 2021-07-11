Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $13.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

