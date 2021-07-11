Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $131,359,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock valued at $182,417,440. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.