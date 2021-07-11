PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Given “Sell” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.75.

PageGroup stock remained flat at $$8.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

