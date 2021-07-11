PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Raised to GBX 550

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAGE. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 594.50 ($7.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -330.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.88. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 618 ($8.07).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

