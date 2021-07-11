Oxygen Price Tops $1.42 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Oxygen has a market cap of $82.95 million and approximately $212,624.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00004193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,508,423 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

