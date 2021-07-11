Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 300,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,003,841,417 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

