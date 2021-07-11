Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OXBDF opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

