Ossiam Takes $389,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

