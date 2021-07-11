Ossiam Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

