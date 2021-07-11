Ossiam Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

