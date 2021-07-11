Ossiam Makes New $855,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,230,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 854,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.