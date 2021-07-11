Ossiam Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ossiam lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $32.15 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

