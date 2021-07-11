OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) is set to release its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.29 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$981.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.83.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

