OREO (ORE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One OREO coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OREO has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. OREO has a market capitalization of $32,819.24 and $22,438.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,908.08 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.01304956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00394093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00376704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006150 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004844 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

