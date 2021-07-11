Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

