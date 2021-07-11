Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

