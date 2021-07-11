Oppenheimer Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $925.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $925.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $715.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $802.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $391.08 and a 1 year high of $835.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $682.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

