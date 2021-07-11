Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $2,366,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.