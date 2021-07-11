Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $19.47 Million Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications makes up about 3.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 176,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.