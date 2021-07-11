Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 195,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.60. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

