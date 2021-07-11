One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

