Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $298.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

