Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Okta posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $251.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

