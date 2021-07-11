OctoFi Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00027375 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $87,137.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.74 or 0.00894983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005334 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

